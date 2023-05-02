Ricco Montrell Moore, 45, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Ricco Montrell Moore, 45, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Ricco was born on Oct. 18, 1977, in Lancaster County to Marietta Carelock Moore and Edward Neal Horton, and reared by Jimmie Moore.
Survivors are his parents of Lancaster; four brothers, Roger Moore, Brian Moore, Tony Moore and Aaron Moore.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Paul AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Please sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.