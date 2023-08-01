Hometown driver Travis Mosley worked his way up from an eighth-place start to hold off pole sitter Shane Vaughn for the win in the Thunder Bombers main event Saturday, July 29, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
Top 5: Mosley, Vaughn, Dwayne Ray, Ayden Massey and Seth Outlaw
Chester’s Mike Huey raced his way from fourth place to get the win in the Lighting Late Model main.
Top 5: Huey, Kevin Godwin, Isaiah Parker, Wes Helms and Bill Hedgepath
Andrew Baker led from the pole to win the Renegade main event.
Top 5: Baker, James Marion, Jason Gulledge, Brandy Baker and Andrew Winderl
Dean Davis of Denver, N.C., held off a hard-charging Tyler Parker to win in the Pure Stock main, as Parker worked his way up from eight at the start.
Top 5: Davis, Parker, Matthew Wilkins, Chris Almond and Mike Slone
Camden driver Michael Ott bested a field of eight drivers to win the SCDRA main event in the diverse field.
Top 5: Ott, Jacob Bright, Zack Slone, Chris Baker and Rusty Catoe
In the Crate Sportsman main event, Jacob Catoe led from the pole to get the win, beating out three other drivers.
Top 4: Catoe, Jamie Thomasson, Averie Baker and Jimbo Baker
Jeff Lamb improved his second-position start to win the Crown Vic main, beating two other drivers.
Top 3: Lamb, TJ Slack and Tyler Bennett