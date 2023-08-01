LANSPTS-08-02-23 RACING

Dean Davis celebrates in victory lane after winning Saturday, July 29, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

 Marty Hinson

Hometown driver Travis Mosley worked his way up from an eighth-place start to hold off pole sitter Shane Vaughn for the win in the Thunder Bombers main event Saturday, July 29, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Top 5: Mosley, Vaughn, Dwayne Ray, Ayden Massey and Seth Outlaw