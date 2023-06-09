LANCASTER — Mrs. Carolyn Rebecca Baker Starnes, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from complications of dementia.
She was born Dec. 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Woodrow Baker and Nanny Mae Lynn Baker. Carolyn attended Lancaster High School before attending nursing school while modeling for Springs Industries. She spent most of her career working for Springs Industries, and was the sole proprietor of a custom framing shop in Van Wyck. Many people admired the custom framing creations that were used in the Springs Industries headquarters, and she enjoyed providing framed photos to friends and family. A lifelong member of Van Wyck United Methodist Church, Carolyn often fulfilled the role of church organist and played the piano in her spare time. Carolyn’s passion was her family and she enjoyed large family lunches after church. She’ll be fondly remembered for serving fried chicken, biscuits and German chocolate cake. Other hobbies included gardening, sewing and scrapbooking.