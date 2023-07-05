LANSPTS-07-08-23 ALL STARS

The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AAA All-Stars (ages 9-10) are heading to the state tournament July 14-20 in Clemson.

GAFFNEY — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AAA All-Stars charged back to capture the District 2 championship and a bid to the state tournament.

The AAA stars, ages 9-10, faced a do-or-die situation in the double-elimination tournament and delivered with a pair of clutch wins June 29.