GAFFNEY — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AAA All-Stars charged back to capture the District 2 championship and a bid to the state tournament.
The AAA stars, ages 9-10, faced a do-or-die situation in the double-elimination tournament and delivered with a pair of clutch wins June 29.
The Lancaster stars, who had fallen to tournament host Cherokee in their second tournament game, rebounded to reel off four straight wins, including two over Cherokee.
Lancaster wrapped up the title with an 8-3 win over Cherokee to force a second game and prevailed, 12-6, in the final game.
“I’m really proud of these boys,” said Lancaster Dixie Baseball coach Matt Schwartz. “It took a team effort, all of us working together, to win the tournament. It shows what can be done when you play as a team.”
The Lancaster stars opened play June 25, when they defeated Union, 4-2. They then fell to Cherokee, 9-5, in game two June 26.
The Lancaster stars went to an elimination game June 28 and rallied to beat Fort Mill, 13-12.
They trailed Fort Mill 10-0 after three innings, but rallied for the one-run win.
“It was a great comeback,” Schwartz said. “All our guys contributed to get it done. Great teams have that knack of not playing well, but can still find a way to win and we did.
“That was a key win because it showed what we could do and gave us momentum to come back to get the two wins over Cherokee to win the district and go to the state.”
Team members are Mason Barrett, Owen Denton, Quinton Elder, Gunnar Grau, Bryson Haile, Preston Haile, Jase Lail, Carson Melton, Jackson Schwartz, Weston Snipes, Wyatt Snipes.
Schwartz is assisted by Brandon Haile and Marcel Lail.
“We were fortunate to have outstanding support in the district tournament, which made a difference for our players in their title drive,” Schwartz said.
Lancaster will advance to the state tournament July 14-20 in Clemson.
The AAA stars are one of three Lancaster Dixie Baseball all-star teams still in postseason play.
The Rookie stars, age 6U, won the state tournament and will play in the Regional World Series in Rockwood, Tenn., later this month.
The age 7-8 AA stars won the district title in Fort Mill to earn a bid to the state tournament in Dillon.