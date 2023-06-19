A Lancaster man was shot during during an incident last week at a Charlotte gas station.
Matthew Heaton, 25, of Lancaster was seriously injured in the June 12 shooting after a disagreement with an older man he met in the Steel e Creek area.
Heaton has started a GoFundMe to raise money for personal expenses incurred while he was in the hospital. According to his GoFundMe page, Heaton was shot while in his car at close range. Five to seven shots were fired, with two bullets hitting his chest and another barely missing his spine.
"When I felt the first bullet hit me, — because I felt both of them — I didn't say anything at first because I was just trying to get us out of that direct area," Heaton said. "We were trying to get away from the individual who had shot at us."
Two friends were also in the car, but they escaped without injury.
“My best friends in the car were unharmed and helped save my life until two medics got on the scene,” said the GoFundMe post.
"I don't even think I would've been able to comprehend to figure out where my phone was even at that very second to even call anybody," Heaton said.
GoFundMe communications associate Cornell Wedge said Heaton’s friends applied pressure to his wounds until paramedics arrived.
Heaton said the bullets punctured his lungs and liver, and fractured a few ribs. He remained in the trauma unit from June 12-17 with a tube in his chest and lungs to drain internal bleeding. He said while he is now home, he wishes he could have stayed in the hospital.
"I'm trying to manage my pain," Heaton said. "It's hard."
Heaton is new to the city of Lancaster, after moving here in October from Missouri. Heaton said he does not know many people yet, and has been keeping to himself.
Heaton is raising money to help fund his bills while he was in the hospital. He is asking for help with $500 in rent, $100 for his phone bill, $255 for his car payment, $184 for his car insurance and $60 for personal care, while he was unable to work. He works at Goodwill, but won't get his June paycheck due to not working while injured.
His goal is $1,100. As of June 18, the page had raised $200 from seven donors.
“Anything helps and is extremely appreciated,” Heaton’s post said. “Thank you in advance for the prayers and thoughts and any help that’s received. I love you all and I’m doing my best to get back to my normal self.”
The hashtag, “#MatthewStrong,” can be seen on his page, and the post is tagged under rent, food and monthly bills. Donations can be made on the GoFundMe website, or though the link: https://gofund.me/0f5ffdb1.
The shooter was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and has been bonded out.
