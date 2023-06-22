Ragtime and jazz pianist Ethan Uslan will bring his annual Independence Day celebration concert to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center next weekend.
Uslan will delight the audience with his amazing musical talent, as well as his storytelling peppered with his wry wit and vast knowledge of Americana music at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
His talented fingers will transform the piano into a patriotic-producing machine, playing marches typically reserved for show bands.
“I’ll be playing some patriotic selections by John Philip Sousa, which you rarely hear played just by piano,” Uslan said. “They are usually played by big marching bands.”
Sousa is remembered as the “March King.” He composed 136 marches including the national march of the United States, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Uslan will play lots of tunes from 1900-35, including Americana, jazz and ragtime from well-known composers, including George Gershwin and “King of Ragtime” Scott Jopin. Gershwin’s most notable work is “Rhapsody in Blue.” Uslan will likely play Gershwin’s rousing march tune, “O Land of Mine, America,” as well.
The popular pianist will also play from the repertoire of the lesser-known Lillian “Lil” Hardin Armstrong. She was an American jazz pianist, arranger, singer, bandleader and the second wife of Louis Armstrong. The two collaborated on many recordings in the 1920s.
Uslan has become a fan favorite at the local venue. He is quick to point out that the love and respect is mutual.
“The CAC is the perfect size,” he said. “Big enough to be festive, small enough to be intimate.”
The New Jersey native has made his home in Charlotte for the past 15 years, where he lives with his wife and two sons. The acclaimed pianist has performed with symphony orchestras, jazz bands, comedy groups and once even with a clown show. He began studying classical music when he was just 9. He earned a master’s degree in historical musicology at Indiana University.
CAC concerts organizer John Craig is certain concert attendees will leave the music venue full of patriotic spirit.
“Each year, Ethan Uslan provides Lancastrians a special way to celebrate our country’s founding and history at July Fourth time,” Craig said. “His music stirs us, and his performance style entertains us. He is the entertainer personified. He never fails to delight, and I am sure he will again on July 2nd.”
Uslan’s solo shows include musical history and humor — a sampling of which can be heard on his podcast, The Carolina Shout. His podcast is available on his website, iTunes and Google Play. His concerts are masterfully performed and filled with passion and a deep love for America’s musical past.
Advance tickets ($15 plus a small service fee) are available online at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $20.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony, and towering, breathtaking stained-glass windows.