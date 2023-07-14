LANNWS-07-19-23 MUSC HOSPITAL

MUSC's Indian Land hospital along U.S. 521 got the green light to begin the building process after a three-year hold-up in court, due to petitions by Tenet Healthcare, which owns hospitals in Fort Mill and Rock Hill. 

 Haley Jones

MUSC Health, which just opened a sports medicine and orthopedics clinic in BridgeMill, will add to its growing Lancaster County profile with an Indian Land hospital in the next two to three years.

The plan for the hospital has been in process since 2020, but was held up in legal battles with competing hospitals in the area. Those battles ended June 22 when Administrative Law Judge Shirley Robinson signed the order allowing MUSC Health to build a 98-bed acute hospital in Indian Land.