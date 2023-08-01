INDIAN LAND — Mr. Carlos Javier Ocasio Jordan, 41, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was born Aug. 10, 1981, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the son of Jorge Ocasio Negron and Milagros Jordan Ocasio. Carlos was an avid New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed scuba diving, hiking, country music and history, especially World War II. Carlos loved spending time with his friends and family.
Carlos is survived by his father, Jorge Ocasio Negron; his mother, Milagros Jordan Ocasio; his sister, Sylvia Melendez, and her husband, Edgar; his half-brother, Jorge Luis Ocasio; his half-sister, Alicia Jomaris Ocasio; his niece and nephew, Alyssa and Jonah Melendez; his aunt who is like a second mother, Silvia Jordan; his girlfriend, Caroline Lease; and a large extended family whom he loved dearly.
The celebration of life service for Carlos will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gayle Montgomery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721, as Carlos loved animals, especially dogs.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Carlos Ocasio.