INDIAN LAND — Mr. Carlos Javier Ocasio Jordan, 41, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.

He was born Aug. 10, 1981, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the son of Jorge Ocasio Negron and Milagros Jordan Ocasio. Carlos was an avid New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed scuba diving, hiking, country music and history, especially World War II. Carlos loved spending time with his friends and family.