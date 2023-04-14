ROCK HILL — Mr. Harold Ray “Hank” Woods, 78, formerly of Lancaster, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at White Oak Manor.
Funeral arrangements are later in Branson, Missouri, conducted by Greenlawn Funeral Home, with burial in the Veterans National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
The immediate family will have a private viewing before he is sent to Missouri.
Mr. Woods was born in Houston Texas, a son of the late L.D. Woods and Maggie Louise Woods.
He is survived by daughter, Shari Lynn DeBetta (Joe) of Matthews, NC; and grandchildren, Hailey, Dominick, and Brock DeBetta.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home of Lancaster is caring for the family.