COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed a positive rabies case in a skunk in Lancaster County.
The rabid skunk was found near Chiffon Street and Rocky River Road in Lancaster. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the Rabies Control Act.
The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday, Aug. 24.
“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, rabies program team leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”
In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it.
Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator.
An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.
If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Rock Hill office at 803-909-7096 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902, option 2.
The skunk is the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in Lancaster County this year. There have been 50 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, none of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lancaster County.