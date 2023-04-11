Come for a virtual nature walk across the United States with noted naturalist Josh Arrants this week.
The Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) Speaker Series will feature Arrants at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at USC Lancaster’s Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Registration is not required.
Arrants’ talk will cover amazing ecosystems and their interesting plants and animals across North America. Covering the Southeast, desert Southwest, hill country of Texas, Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, he will talk about the interesting plants and animals that occur in each area and their similarities and differences.
Arrants has been a naturalist for over 20 years. After working to manage endangered species, wildlife, ecosystems, and air and water quality for federal and state agencies, Arrants started his own environmental consulting company, Arrants Outdoors, nearly 10 years ago. He has taught natural history classes and led nature walks all over the United States and become a sought-after speaker and guest lecturer on natural resource topics.
A native of South Carolina, Arrants graduated from Central Carolina Technical College and the University of South Carolina, and in 2014, was named Central Carolina Tech's Outstanding Alumni.
He now lives in Montana and serves as president of the board of directors of The Glacier Institute, the official educational partner of Glacier National Park.
When not conducting natural resource surveys or teaching classes, Arrants can be found fishing, hiking and enjoying the great outdoors.
“Josh has been so generous to the Katawba Valley Land Trust for many years,” said KVLT Executive Director Michelle Evans. “He has led many KVLT-sponsored nature walks and bird counts and fascinated participants with his talks. He has also assisted the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.”
KVLT’s annual Speakers Series features talks on natural resources and historical topics. The mission of KVLT is to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas. KVLT now protects over 12,000 acres in Lancaster and surrounding counties through the efforts of private landowners, state agencies and nonprofit organizations. KVLT celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.
“Private landowners who want their land protected can come to land trusts like KVLT and donate their land, or sell it at a bargain price or give a protection easement to KVLT on all or part of their land,” Evans said.
“KVLT has helped landowners protect working family farms, timber tracts and floodplains. KVLT has protected historic sites and Revolutionary War battlefields, such as Hanging Rock and Buford’s Massacre battlefields in Lancaster County, and the Camden battlefield in Kershaw County.”
For more information, call KVLT at 803-285-5801, or visit www.kvlt.org.