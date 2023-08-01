WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jessica Banks, director of programs and events with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”