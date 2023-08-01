WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jessica Banks, director of programs and events with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.
The curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership, participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Its members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the main streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.