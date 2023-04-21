Brian James Huffstickle, 51, of Lancaster, was born on Nov. 13, 1972, and passed April 14, 2023.
He is survived by his sons, Brian Matthew, 17, and Austin James, 15. He’s also survived by his wife, Michelle; his mother, Kathy Adams and her husband, Gary, of Fort Lawn; and his sister, Angie Greer and her husband, Jimmy, of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James “Jimmy” Huffstickle of Fort Lawn; and grandparents, Frank and Juanita Huffstickle of Lancaster, and Levi and Reba Hinson of Fort Lawn.
His sons will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Burch residence, 940 Taylor Drive, Lancaster.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 23, at the Fort Lawn Church of God, starting at 2 p.m., with service to follow at 3 p.m.