Brian James Huffstickle, 51, of Lancaster, was born on Nov. 13, 1972, and passed April 14, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Matthew, 17, and Austin James, 15. He’s also survived by his wife, Michelle; his mother, Kathy Adams and her husband, Gary, of Fort Lawn; and his sister, Angie Greer and her husband, Jimmy, of Lancaster.

