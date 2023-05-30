LANCASTER — Mr. Thomas “Buddy” Coke Smith Lever Jr., 82, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023.
He was born March 29, 1941, in Elko, the son of the late Thomas Coke Smith Lever Sr. and the late Martha Elizabeth Johnston Lever. He was the husband of Suzanne Wylie Lever.
Buddy was a member of First ARP Church of Lancaster, where he was very active in all areas of the church. He retired from Springs Industries after 39 years. He worked with Boy Scouts of America for 48 years. He enjoyed camping, hunting and anything outdoors. Buddy enjoyed Saturdays on the farm with The Breakfast Club. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne Lever; his son, Tom Lever (Leigh); his daughter, Susan Tanner (Jennings); three grandchildren, Thomas Lever, Wylie Elizabeth Lever and Catherine Tanner; his sister, Martha Ellen Tompkins; sisters-in-law, Corinne Brackett (Frank); Elizabeth Simpson (Joe); and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ralph Lever (Norma); his brother-in-law, Boyd Tompkins; and nephew, Tommy Tompkins.
The celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at First ARP Church of Lancaster. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private burial will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First ARP Church, P.O. Box 864, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Buddy Lever.