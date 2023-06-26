LANCASTER — On June 14, 2023, we lost a special soul. Our father, Palmer Eugene Gordon, moved on to his heavenly home surrounded by his family.
He will forever be remembered as a father, a grandfather, a brother, an Army Vietnam veteran, an uncle, a mechanic, a farmer, but most importantly as a friend.
Palmer was born Dec. 3, 1946, to the late Palmer L. and Ruby Gordon.
Palmer is survived by his son, Brian (Kim) Gordon; his daughter, Michelle (Bruce) Moore; four grandchildren, AJ Gordon (Sarah), Austin Gordon (Ashley), Skylar Moore and Hailey Moore; and a great-grandson, Hudson Gordon. He was looking forward to the arrival of another great-grandson, Brantley Gordon. He is also survived by a brother, Charles Gordon, as well as a niece and nephew, an aunt, and a host of cousins.
Pops, as he was known to many, will be missed by all who knew him, but especially his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Palmer Gordon will be held at a later date.