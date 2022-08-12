Every day was a lovely learning experience as I spent a month this summer working at the Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ arts and sciences camps. As a future teacher, it was such a rewarding time connecting with and helping students.
Each day of the week the camp was geared toward a unique theme that led the classes and the students on their learning adventure.
On Mondays, the camp was all about going around the world. Campers learned about the Seven Wonders of the World and food from different countries as they created pyramids out of toothpicks and marshmallows and drew themselves as mummies.
On Tuesdays, it was pirate day. Campers sang sea shanties, created their own pirate maps and hats, and even crafted their own boats out of cheese and apples.
On Wednesdays, it was all about going green. Campers built sculptures out of recycled materials and collected sticks and other natural materials to create their very own bird nests. They even learned the importance of eating healthy and recycling with HOPE in Lancaster’s culinary instructor Katey Powell.
Thursday was community day. Campers learned about the importance of helping their community, built bridges and made trail mix bags to send to various food pantries throughout the county.
On Fridays, they showcased what they had done during the week with programs for their families.
I enjoyed working with students across the country and I only hope that I can lend a hand to the LCCA’s Arts and Sciences camps next year, too.
This summer’s Lancaster County Council of the Arts camps were the first full in-person camps in three years. The weekly camps ran through most of July and the first week of August at various locations throughout the county. There were around 230 campers this year.
Arts Council Executive Director Debbie Jailette was excited to showcase the new program.
“Arts and sciences camp is now a 25-plus-year legacy program of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts for all children in our county. I am proud of how we have been able to flex our creative muscles and have this opportunity to roll with the challenges of the last three years and come through with an even better program than before.
“All campers receive fun, interactive, creative courses using STEAM principles, including the arts, culinary and health and wellness. A healthy, creative mind is crucial for children and adults alike, and, although nine months of planning and four weeks of camp in four locations is all-consuming, it is an absolute joy for my staff and me to spend quality time with these children and their most talented instructors,” Jaillette said.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors, LCCA members, supporting foundations, S.C. Arts Commission and community partners for their support.”
Not only did the students enjoy their time at camp, but their parents raved about the experience through anonymous surveys turned in at the end of each camp.
Here’s a sampling of what they had to say:
“The things my daughters have come home to share from camp has been incredible! They were so excited and had a sense of pride about what they learned and their projects.”
“My girls absolutely loved this camp. They already asked me if they can come back next year. One described the camp as “like school, but much more fun.”
“My kids have learned so much and have been so excited to come back each day. They have tried new foods and found new ways to be creative.
“They loved their instructors, and I’m so thankful for this awesome camp!”
Make sure to sign your kids up for this incredible opportunity next summer.
Jillian Long is a junior at Winthrop College, preparing to become a high school English teacher.
Jillian Long is a junior at Winthrop College, preparing to become a high school English teacher.