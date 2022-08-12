Every day was a lovely learning experience as I spent a month this summer working at the Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ arts and sciences camps. As a future teacher, it was such a rewarding time connecting with and helping students.

Each day of the week the camp was geared toward a unique theme that led the classes and the students on their learning adventure.

Jillian Long is a junior at Winthrop College, preparing to become a high school English teacher.

