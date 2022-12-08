The Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites you to join them for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 17.
After the success of the Lancaster Garden Club’s home tour, which ran for 30-some years, the LCCA has decided to revive a beloved holiday tradition.
Tour some of Lancaster County’s most elegant homes, expertly decorated for the holiday season. You will have the opportunity to tour four homes encompassing multiple architectural styles, from English to European to Low Country.
“We’re excited to be a part of this popular holiday tradition the arts council has revived and look forward to sharing our home with our community,” said Eric Grace, LCCA programs director and owner of one of the tour homes. “This is just one of the many ways we can continue to spread the joy and excitement of this holiday season.”
The homes include Arnold and Nancy Kirk, 3529 Capricorn Road, Lancaster; CarMon at 3571 Capricorn Road, Lancaster; James and Lori Castro, 3271 Millstone Creek, Lancaster; and Kevin and Susan Detwiler, 1276 Mooreland Wood Drive, Van Wyck.
The tour will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $20 each, available at artslancaster.com, where you can also find tour directions.