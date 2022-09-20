ASC CONCERT Anne Springs Close

Anne Springs Close, founder of the greenway in Fort Mill that bears her name, was also a dedicated supporter of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, which will play a free tribute concert in her honor Sunday, Sept. 25.

 courtesy of Anne Springs Close Greenway

FORT MILL — A portion of the internationally acclaimed Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon ascend the rolling landscape of the Anne Springs Close Greenway to perform a free tribute concert in honor of the greenway’s late founder and matriarch, Anne Springs Close.

The special community concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with the orchestra playing classical music from 3 to 4 p.m.

