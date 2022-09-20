FORT MILL — A portion of the internationally acclaimed Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon ascend the rolling landscape of the Anne Springs Close Greenway to perform a free tribute concert in honor of the greenway’s late founder and matriarch, Anne Springs Close.
The special community concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with the orchestra playing classical music from 3 to 4 p.m.
Close, who died in August 2021 at the age of 95, was a dedicated supporter and attendee of the CSO, and the free community concert is being offered to commemorate her love for the arts and her lifelong dedication to bringing people together in the outdoors.
“Anne Close was a passionate supporter of the arts, as well as the environment,” said John Gordon, CEO of Leroy Springs & Co., which operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway. “She championed many causes, and we are happy to host a concert in partnership with Foundation for The Carolinas and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as a tribute to that legacy. Mrs. Close believed deeply that all people, regardless of circumstance, should have access to the arts and the outdoors — two things that she loved dearly.”
A food drive benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, another local nonprofit dear to Close, will be held in conjunction with the concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items for donation, as well as gently used books for the greenway’s Little Free Library.
Attendees may also bring blankets, chairs and picnics for their enjoyment.
Admission is free and the parking fee has been waived for this special event. Beer, wine and soda will be sold. No tents, glass or outside alcohol allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.