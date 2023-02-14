HEATH SPRINGS — Atlee Sebastian Brown, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Whitmire, the son of the late Hubert Brown and Lottie Kidd Brown. He was married to Elaine Faulkenberry Brown of Heath Springs for 57 years.
He held a bachelor’s degree from Newberry College and a master’s degree from Western Carolina University. He had a lifetime of public service — he served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Korea, coached high school football and basketball, was a principal at Heath Springs High School, the first principal of Andrew Jackson High School, superintendent of Andrew Jackson Area schools and ended his career as associate superintendent of Lancaster County School District, having served 38 years.
Atlee enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, chess and woodworking. He was an avid reader, who enjoyed writing and published a novel. He was an active member of Rich Hill Baptist Church and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and RA leader, sharing his faith with others.
Atlee was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children, Chris (Kim) Brown of Elgin, Stephen (Stephanie) Brown of Greer, Alicia Brown (fiance David Small) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah and Ryan Brown of Greer, Connor Thompson of Elgin, Patterson and Eva Small (David’s) of Lancaster; sister, Loretta Brown of Whitmire; sister-in-law, Gayle (Mike) Steele of Lancaster; brother-in-law, Tom (Nancy) Faulkenberry of York; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was previously deceased by his parents; and siblings, Eloise Walker, Charles Brown and Ruth Castle; and sister-in-law, Becky (Buddy) Ford.
The celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs.
The family will receive friends before the service at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Atlee Brown.