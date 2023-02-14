LANSPTS-02-18-23 PUBLIC MEETING

Lawyers, from left, David Hoyle, Phil Federico, Chase Brockstedt and Tommy Pope, who represent clients in a lawsuit against New-Indy Catawba, were in Indian Land on Monday, Feb. 13, to update the public on where the class-action suit stands.

 Mac Banks

Four attorneys representing members of a class-action lawsuit against the New-Indy Catawba mill updated about 50 people in a public meeting on the case.

The meeting on where things stand in the legal landscape of the suit was held Monday, Feb. 13, at the CrossRidge Conference Center in Indian Land.

