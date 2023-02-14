Four attorneys representing members of a class-action lawsuit against the New-Indy Catawba mill updated about 50 people in a public meeting on the case.
The meeting on where things stand in the legal landscape of the suit was held Monday, Feb. 13, at the CrossRidge Conference Center in Indian Land.
It lasted roughly 90 minutes as attorneys Phil Federico, David Hoyle, Chase Brockstedt and Rock Hill attorney Tommy Pope gave an update on the legal process and took questions from Indian Land and Van Wyck residents.
“This has been a long and winding road,” Pope said.
The class-action suit is one of four suits against the brown paper mill located off S.C. 5 between Van Wyck and Rock Hill in the Catawba area. The class-action suit has 1,800 clients and could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Federico.
The attorneys said they are appealing the decision passed down by the U.S. District Court in Rock Hill that said the class-action plaintiffs couldn’t get involved in the case between New-Indy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“The citizens have a right to participate in the lawsuit,” Hoyle said. “Our goal is to make sure our community has a seat at the table.”
They have appealed Judge Sherri Lydon’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond.
Hoyle said that as the attorneys continued to dig into New-Indy, they realized it wasn’t just about what the mill allegedly puts into the air, but also the runoff from the mill and how it affects the Catawba River.
“We thought this was an air case,” he said. “We also realized this was a water case.”
The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case have retained 27 different experts in an array of fields to speak on issues such as air, water, toxicology, epidemiology and other related fields that could be affecting their clients.
“The EPA means well,” Federico said. “They are failing you.”
He said the firms the attorneys work for started their investigation into New-Indy six months prior to filing a lawsuit.
“We wanted to make sure when we said something, it was true,” Federico said. “We came here to fix the problem. We came here to fix the mill.”
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots NFL team, owns the New-Indy mill. Kraft could be one of the many individuals deposed as part of the lawsuits. The deposing of individuals in the suit could take all of 2023.
“You and your neighbors shouldn’t have to endure this,” Federico said.
Hoyle suggested that no matter how often people smell odors coming from the mill, they should report it to the EPA and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a consistent basis to keep it on their radar.
“The most important thing for DHEC and New-Indy to know is this problem hasn’t gone away,” Hoyle said.
'Bad science project'
Jackie Baker lives in Van Wyck and has had issues with even being outdoors because of the smell.
“I feel like I’m a lab rat in a real bad science project,” she said. “It’s a very serious issue. I didn’t sign up for this when I retired. I can’t step outside and enjoy my garden. It’s criminal. This is not your daddy’s Bowater (former owners of the plant decades ago).”
Barbara Jenkins moved into the Van Wyck area in 2021. She already wants to leave because of New-Indy, she said.
“Human beings can only take so much toxicity,” she said. “There are thousands of lives at stake here. There are serious health hazards here. I don’t know if it is going to be enough soon enough.”
Pope said he understands residents wanting the process to go faster.
“We wish we could sprint,” he said. “We are going to use every tool we can.”
Residents asked if there could be a preliminary injunction created to shut the plant down, but attorneys said that would only hurt their case in the long run.
“We can’t wave a magic wand to make this move faster,” Federico said. “We are going to see this case to the bitter end.”