Auditors will be paying the Lancaster County School District a visit soon to start the audit process for the 2021-22 school year.
The district, which is on fiscal watch, hopes to get its annual audit completed early and presented to the state to expedite its efforts to get off fiscal watch.
“We hope to get an answer as soon as possible,” said Jennifer White, the district’s chief finance officer. “We are hoping they review it as soon as possible.”
White told the Lancaster County School Board at its Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting that auditors will start looking over things for the district Aug. 29. The audit process could continue into October.
The district hired a new firm to oversee this year’s audit in May. Green Finney Cauley LLP auditing firm will be doing this year’s audit for the school district. It is based in Greenville County.
“They are very well known throughout the state,” White said.
Not only does the new audit firm have the task of being extra diligent reviewing the district’s finances because of the fiscal watch label, it also has to be brought up to speed rather quickly on how the district operates.
“It’s not as easy as in prior years, because we have a new audit firm,” White said. “They have to go through all your processes. How do you do this? How do you do that? We have to document every process. They have to get a certain level of comfort with how we do things.”
The district’s audit has to be in the hands of state officials at the S.C. Department of Education by Dec. 1. White said she hopes to present the audit sooner, but that will depend on the workload and the audit firm’s review process.
The completed audit from the 2021-22 school year is scheduled to be presented at the January 2023 board meeting.
District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said it would be nice to know if the district can be off the fiscal watch list by January.
“Our hope is if we can find out by January, that would be fantastic,” he said.
White said in the worst-case scenario, it would be early March before the district found out if it could come off fiscal watch status.
S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman placed the school district on fiscal watch Feb. 28. The cause for the fiscal watch was an internal process of reconciling food service capital assets for the third quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
No theft, misappropriation or fraud was found or alleged, but the outstanding issues were attributed to accounting adjustments required to record the assets in the financial software from the fixed-asset software. The software glitch resulted in an audit adjustment of $50,000 to the food service fixed assets.
A fiscal watch is the first and lowest level of concern from the state regarding a financial issue.
