Nov. 6-13 is the National Sleep Foundation’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 50,000 people were injured in collisions involving drowsy drivers in 2017 and nearly 800 people died.
Drowsy driving wrecks are preventable, and simple measures can help us avoid falling asleep at the wheel.
We should prioritize sleep. Few of us get enough sleep, and other behaviors increase the effects of drowsy driving. We should only drive when we are alert and refreshed.
Most collisions occur during the late afternoon or between midnight and 6 a.m. Many of these wrecks involve a driver alone in the car, and investigations show many times no braking is used. These collisions often occur on rural roads.
Drivers should be aware of the signs of drowsiness, which include difficulty focusing, frequent blinking, heavy eyelids, nodding, yawning and rubbing the eyes. Other signs include lack of memory of the last few miles driven, missing directional signs and exits, and drifting or hitting the rumble strips on the right shoulder of the road.
Micro sleeps are brief periods of loss of consciousness. At 55 mph, a driver can travel 100 yards in four to five seconds. Moving this distance in traffic or off the roadway can easily result in a devastating collision.
Tips to avoid drowsy driving or beat it when it occurs include routinely getting adequate sleep and particularly before a planned long drive.
Don’t drink alcohol before driving. Alcohol increases drowsiness and causes its own impairment. Make sure your medications do not cause drowsiness.
Avoid driving during normal sleepiness or sleep periods like late afternoon or between midnight and 6 a.m.
Coffee and energy drinks might help, but their effects are temporary. If you find yourself falling asleep at the wheel, find a safe, well-lighted place and pull off the road to get out, walk around and get some fresh air. Get a drink and a snack.
If necessary and safe, take a brief nap until you are sufficiently awake and alert to drive on.
If you have licensed passengers, switch off on the driving duties. Don’t be the hero by trying to go the distance yourself when you’re too sleepy to be behind the wheel.
“We’ve all found ourselves struggling to stay awake and keep the car in our lane,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“No trip in the car and no destination are worth falling asleep behind the wheel and tearing up the car or, worse yet, hurting or killing ourselves or others. Practice these commonsense tips and stay safe on the road.”