The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center hosted a special event March 2. Bach Akademie Charlotte held a dress rehearsal for “Venetian Vespers,” a concert it performed at Myers Park Presbyterian in Charlotte two days later.
The group performed at the CAC last October and found the intimate, cathedral-like space with perfect acoustics an ideal fit for its music.
BA’s interim managing director, Garrett Murphy, said the ensemble was delighted to be back in Lancaster, where the arts are fostered and flourishing.
“This is such a unique and special venue and lends itself so well to this repertoire,” he said. “Our musicians are delighted to come down even on our first day of rehearsal to sing in this space and get a sense of the music in a new way and to share it with the community. It allows the audience to peek behind the curtain.”
Murphy said the group enjoys playing at the Cultural Arts Center.
The ensemble of 11 was dressed in tuxedos and black sequined gowns and fully equipped with period instruments from the 1600s as it performed Claudio Monteverdi’s “Venetian Vespers.”
The evening was part entertainment and part education as the artistic director, Scott Allen Jarrett, would suddenly stop the musicians to tweak a performance or give the audience a nugget of information about Venice, Monteverdi or the history of music.
Monteverdi (1567-1643) is considered the father of opera and was one of the first composers to add vocals to his music. He brought a secular spirit into church music. His pieces could go from a whispered vesper or prayer to a roaring hallelujah in a split second.
Jarrett said Monteverdi could be all things at once – both secular and religious – making the sum greater than the parts.
After a riveting performance by two soloists accompanied by a theorbo (a string instrument of the lute family, with an extended neck and a second pegbox), he turned to the audience and said, “No matter what is going on in the world, when you hear music like that, you get the feeling that everything will be OK.”
The spirit of the Old Presbyterian Church could be felt as the collection of psalms, hymns and sacred vocals reverberated off the stone walls. Light streamed through the stained-glass windows to the world outside. Attendees enjoyed wine, cheese straws and delicate pastries.
Jarrett expressed gratitude for the space to tweak their performance as he addressed the nearly full house.
“This evening is about a rehearsal,” he said. “This is a work in progress and we are grateful to do this here and in front of you.”
CAC concerts and lectures organizer John Craig said Bach Akademie Charlotte is a premier vocal and music group and the music it produces each June at the annual Bach Festival in Charlotte is as good as what you hear in the annual Bach Festival in Leipzig, Germany.
“It was a great honor that the CAC was chosen as the dress rehearsal site for their March 2023 concert,” Craig said.
“And I am pleased that the CAC was singled out in Scott Allen Jarrett’s remarks at the actual concert last Saturday night at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte," he said. "The center is helping put Lancaster on our region’s cultural map; it is a real tourist attraction.”
Bach Akademie Charlotte performances are historically accurate down to the instruments, gestures and mannerisms. Thursday night’s performance included two sopranos, an alto, two tenors, a bass, two violinists, a cellist, a theorbo and an organist.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the restored and expanded Old Presbyterian Church on West Gay Street. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church building in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
For more information on Bach Akademie, visit its Facebook page and website, www.bachcharlotte.com.
The next two CAC concerts are The Lazybirds on Saturday, March 18, and Duo Beaux Arts on Sunday, March 26.
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and future performances, visit www.lcshp.org.