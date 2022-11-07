If you happen to be at the flea market in Lancaster this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks — smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
Thousands of these carts have been rolling down the streets of communities like Lancaster across the world after Jehovah’s Witnesses recommenced their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause, due to the pandemic.
“I missed seeing people’s faces and reactions,” said Hope Williams of Lancaster, who has enjoyed the public ministry with her husband, Stanley.
“The cart gets a lot of attention. It really stands out to people that we are back,” he said.
“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “That means we need to find more ways to personally interact with our neighbors. Being out in the community and having conversations with our neighbors is accomplishing that goal.”
Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011. While “cart witnessing” began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets.
To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.