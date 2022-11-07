LANNWS-11-09-22 JW CART MINISTRY

Jehovah’s Witnesses Stanley and Hope Williams man a cart full of free Bible-based literature in Lancaster. After two years of virtual ministry, the couple is happy to return to public ministry.

 

If you happen to be at the flea market in Lancaster this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks — smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Thousands of these carts have been rolling down the streets of communities like Lancaster across the world after Jehovah’s Witnesses recommenced their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause, due to the pandemic.

