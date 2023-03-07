LANNWS-03-08-23 BAIL BOND COLUMN

Chris Threatt, center, poses with Jamie Chapman, left, and Leland Chapman from the TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter" at the Feb. 11 open house for the Lancaster office of Threatt's business, Southeast Bail Bonds.

 Shirnetha Belk

Bail bondsman Chris Threatt believes everyone deserves a second chance. He's here to help them get that opportunity.

Google defines a bail bondsman as a person who guarantees a bond. Bondsmen are most frequently seen in the context of bail bondsmen for criminal defendants. A bondsman provides for those who do not have the money necessary to post bail with the court. They act as a surety by providing money to the court for the person’s bail, promising the defendant will appear in court.

Shirnetha Belk is a Lancaster resident.

