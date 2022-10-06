In 1922, Warren G. Harding was president, a gallon of gas was 25 cents, the Canton Bulldogs were NFL champions, and Marian Bailey was born.

Bailey, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 5, was honored Sunday, Oct. 2, at a drop-in party at St. Luke Methodist Church, where she is the oldest member since joining the church in 1945.

