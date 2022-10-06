In 1922, Warren G. Harding was president, a gallon of gas was 25 cents, the Canton Bulldogs were NFL champions, and Marian Bailey was born.
Bailey, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 5, was honored Sunday, Oct. 2, at a drop-in party at St. Luke Methodist Church, where she is the oldest member since joining the church in 1945.
Dressed in lavender, Bailey received family and friends while seated among decorations of flowers, balloons, photos of Bailey and her family through the years, and a pink cake in the shape of the number 100.
“Trying to do what the Lord expects of me. That’s it,” Bailey said. “I don’t feel 100. I eat three good meals every day, go to bed when I get ready, and get up about 6:30.”
Born and raised in Lancaster’s Belltown area, Bailey was one of eight children — she had three brothers and four sisters, though two brothers passed away in early childhood. Bailey, née McKeown, graduated Lancaster High School in 1939 as its salutatorian. She married Ned W. Bailey at the St. Luke parsonage in 1945, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage together. Bailey, who still lives in the home she and Ned built in 1950, has two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“She has people who stay with her, but she pretty much does for herself,” said Bailey’s daughter, Suzanne Williams. “We try to keep her out of trouble!”
Bailey worked at Brigman-Bell Motors before attending USC Lancaster in its former location on White Street, where the Lancaster County Library now stands. She was a student in 1962 when the university moved to its new location. She was a recipient of the Clara P. Hammond Award.
Bailey continued her college education in the early 1960s, while caring for her own family. Bailey received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education (magna cum laude) in 1965 and her master’s degree in teaching in 1970, both from Winthrop University.
The longtime educator worked at McDonald Green, Heath Springs and Brooklyn Springs elementaries before beginning a long career at South Middle School, teaching math for 27 years.
“She didn’t start college until I started elementary school, earning her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, one right after the other,” Williams said. “She taught at several elementary schools, but ended up at South Junior High School. I even had her for two years.”
“A lot of her students have told me they learned more math under her than any other teacher,” said her son, Mike Bailey. “They got to her in junior high and learned all their math from her, propelling them on in the rest of their schooling.”
Many family, friends and former colleagues attended the party, with Bailey’s own 92-year-old first cousins in attendance.
Whether in her roles as mother, grandmother or educator, Bailey has been an inspiration to those around her.
“She has always been the caregiver,” Williams said. “What she gives to one, she’ll give to everybody; she has always been fair. She loves everybody and wants to make sure that everyone’s needs are met.”
“She is the best person I’ve ever known and was always my hero,” said Williams’ daughter, Julia Reynolds of her grandmother.
“She loves the Lord and her family and was always there when you needed her, whether it was baking cookies or taking care of us when we were sick. She always had patience with us grandkids and taught us so much that I didn’t really appreciate that until I had children.”