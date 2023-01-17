A York County man was arrested Sunday, Jan. 15, in a fatal shooting in Lancaster.
Corey Deonta Baker Jr., 24, has been charged with murder in the death of Nathaniel Eugene White, 53. White was shot about 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in an outbuilding of his home at 1704 John St., Lancaster, where he died.
Baker, who was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center on Monday, Jan. 16, is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
He appeared before a magistrate later Monday morning, and bond was denied.
“We have been looking for Baker since we identified him as a suspect earlier in this investigation using several different agencies and assets,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I appreciate all the help we got, particularly Sunday night when Baker was arrested. This investigation continues. We are still gathering information and consulting with the 6th Circuit Solicitor, and additional charges could be made.”
