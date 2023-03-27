Driver Andrew Baker doubled down last weekend, winning Friday night, March 24, at Carolina Motor Speedway, and then again at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Baker wins twice in same weekend
- By Michael Knight Correspondent
Baker won the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event March 25 at LMS, dominating the event as soon as the green flag dropped.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Marion, Travis Green Sr., Eric Caskey
Tyler Parker grabbed the win in the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock main event, but he was protested after the race by second-place finisher Brent McAteer. Parker was disqualified and McAteer declared the new winner.
Top 5: McAteer, Dean Davis, Chris Almond, Brad Gibbs, Joseph McWatters
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman main event, Jacob "Smooth" Catoe lived up to his nickname as he won in dominating fashion.
Top 5: Catoe, Richard Montgomery, Travis Greene Jr., Jason Tolbert, Averie Baker
In the Knight's Lawn Care Limited Late Models main event, Mike Huey seemed to have the dominating car, but developed trouble during the later stages of the race, giving Kevin Godwin the lead as he went on to win.
Top 5: Godwin, Mark Greene, Chris Fite, Justin Fite, Mitchell Massey
In the SEHA Hornets main event, Dan Benson dominated the main event for the win.
Top 5: Benson, Joseph Beam, Anthony Dallas, Brad McManus, Chris Gardner
In the Thunder Bomber Main event, it was a different race, but the same result as Benji Knight won, making it two in a row for the 2023 racing season.
Top 5: Knight, Isaiah Parker, Dwayne Ray, Dylan Montgomery, Brook Beckham
Shawn Laney won the Young Guns FWD division.