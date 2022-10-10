Jessica Banks is joining the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce team as membership director.
She will lead membership-related efforts for the chamber, including goal setting, planning and implementing strategies to build a strong membership-based organization. Banks will also serve as the chamber’s primary point of contact for event planning, including networking opportunities designed to benefit and enhance member engagement.
“The chamber staff is excited to welcome Jessica to our team,” said John McCain, chamber president and CEO. “She is loaded with talent and has a passion for serving our community. Her background and experiences are a perfect fit for our organization, and she will make an immediate impact on our business community.”
Banks has extensive experience with event planning, public speaking, community engagement, marketing and program development.
She served for three years as an athletic supervisor with Lancaster County’s Parks and Recreation Department, where she managed three countywide sports programs — volleyball, basketball and softball.
Banks comes to the chamber from Founders Federal Credit Union, where she was the financial education coordinator. She has been with Founders for more than six years, and was responsible for developing and implementing level-appropriate education programming for communities, nonprofits and business partners.
A 2021 Lancaster County Chamber Top 10 Under 40 award recipient and 2019 Leadership Lancaster graduate, Banks is already very engaged with the community. She serves on the Lancaster Children’s Home Board of Directors, and was recognized as a S.C. Junior Achievement Top 5 Volunteer for 2021.
A native of Sevierville, Tenn., Banks is a graduate of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va., with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and sport management.
She and her husband Trevor and their children live in Heath Springs.