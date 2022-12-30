LANCASTER — Ms. Barbara Earlene “Tootsie” Catoe Stogner, 85, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

She was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Early “Earl” Theodore Catoe and Leona “Tink” Sistare. Ms. Stogner enjoyed riding horses, shopping, going to yard sales and going to the mountains. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

