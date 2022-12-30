LANCASTER — Ms. Barbara Earlene “Tootsie” Catoe Stogner, 85, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Early “Earl” Theodore Catoe and Leona “Tink” Sistare. Ms. Stogner enjoyed riding horses, shopping, going to yard sales and going to the mountains. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Ms. Stogner is survived by her son, Johnny Brooks Whitaker (Lynn); her daughter, Kimberlie “Kim” Nannette Catoe (Billy); two grandchildren, Calvin Wayne Catoe (Amanda) and Billy “BJ” Wayne Jr. (Michelle); and three great-grandchildren, Brylie, Braxton and Carson Catoe.
Ms. Stogner was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jaclyn Elizabeth Catoe; her parents; a brother, Warren “Bake” Catoe; and a sister, Ila Mae “Red” Deese.
The celebration of life service for Ms. Stogner was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Blackmon. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends following the burial at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Barbara Stogner.