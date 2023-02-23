Baseball season is knocking on the door of spring as teams open play this weekend at the Comporium Preseason Baseball Invitational.
The tournament, held at Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools, features all four county high schools, as well as Central, Chester, Lewisville and South Pointe.
Tournament dates are Saturday, Feb. 25; Monday, Feb. 27; Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4. Make-up dates are Tuesday, Feb. 28; Wednesday, March 1, and Friday, March 3.
Opening-day games Feb. 25 will be played at Buford High, starting at 10 a.m. with Indian Land against Chester. Lancaster and South Pointe will play next at 12:30 p.m., with a skills competition at 3 p.m. Andrew Jackson will play Central at 4 p.m., followed by Lewisville and Buford at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 27, games will be divided between Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools. At Andrew Jackson, Chester and Central will lead things off at 4:30 p.m., followed by Indian Land and the Volunteers afterward. At Buford, Lancaster and Lewisville will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by South Pointe and Buford.
On March 2, Central and Indian Land will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Chester and the Vols at Andrew Jackson High. At Buford, Lewisville and South Pointe will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Lancaster and Buford at 7 p.m.
The final day of the tournament will be held at Andrew Jackson High. Games will be at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The first- place team from each division will play at 6:30 p.m. The third place game will be at 4 p.m.