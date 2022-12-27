Brooke Bauer’s earliest and fondest memories are from summers on the Catawba Reservation, where she played under a big oak tree as her elders made pottery. Her grandmother, mother and aunts shared a little gossip and a lot of family history as they worked the clay.
Bauer, 54, is the first Catawba Native to earn a doctorate degree. She has dedicated her life to learning the history of the Catawba tribe and how they survived despite colonialism, war and disease.
In her recent book, “Becoming Catawba,” Bauer shows how Native women maintained the Catawba identity from 1540 to 1840 through strong matrilineal ties, land-leasing that left a paper trail, and their pottery.
Sally New River
Fifteen years ago, Bauer’s academic and personal interests led her to “New Town,” an archaeologic site and home of a Catawba woman named Sally New River, who lived 1746-1821.
Bauer felt a strong connection to Sally as she sifted through the remnants.
“A large broken earthenware bowl lay where it was last used near the chimney’s ruins, and Sally likely made that pot,” Bauer said. “The bowl left me with a longing to know my ancestors beyond the family names.”
She walked the land bordering the Catawba River that Sally had lived on from 1790 until her death in 1821.
“I could feel her over my shoulder whispering, ’Tell my story,’ ” Bauer said.
That experience compelled Bauer to dig deeper. She analyzed written documents, maps, newspapers and traditional Catawba knowledge to provide a more comprehensive story about Catawba women.
Sally figures prominently in the history of the Catawbas and depicts the role women played in the tribe. Her story fills in the gaps left by a history too often told by white male European settlers.
Land and pottery
In 1796, Sally New River became the legal steward of the remaining 500 acres of Catawba land. The Catawba leaders placed the land in her care with her name on the deed. She managed and leased that land until she died.
The deed is recorded and filed in the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Catawba women had always cared for the land because it held the towns, the fields and the burial grounds — all things crucial to the cycle of life.
“With that deed, they used the American legal system strategically to hold on to one of the founding principles of Catawba lifeways,” Bauer said. “The deed created a paper trail. It safeguarded ancestral land and legitimized the women’s absolute title to that land.”
Bauer said the leased and farmed land provided sustenance, enabling the Catawbas to survive.
Catawba women continued to sell and barter their pottery to support their families.
History professor
Bauer taught at USC Lancaster from 2016 to May 2021. She completed a year-long fellowship at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia and then was hired by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
The book was released Nov. 15 and has already garnered high praise. It won the Anne B. & James B McMillan Prize in Southern History. Her peers also speak highly of Bauer’s first book.
Chris Judge, assistant director of USCL’s Native American Studies Center, said “ ‘Becoming Catawba’ is the most important book on South Carolina Native American history in a very long time and will be an important resource for many years to come.”
Native
Just before the book’s release, Bauer reflected on being Catawba and how that colored the writing of the book, which is solidly academic with poetic prose and a reverent tone.
“A Catawba person has access to information and feelings that an outsider will never completely know or understand,” she said. “Only I or another Catawba person can know what it means to belong to the nation, the people and the land. No matter where we are, or what we are doing, we always come home to our Catawba family.”
Bauer spoke on her book at the Oct. 21 Lunch and Learn at the NASC. It was a full house, with about 60 people there and 57 watching via Zoom. Judge said it was the event’s biggest crowd since before the pandemic.
“Becoming Catawba” can be purchased online at Amazon or from the University of Alabama Press website, www.uapress.ua.edu.