Brooke Bauer’s earliest and fondest memories are from summers on the Catawba Reservation, where she played under a big oak tree as her elders made pottery. Her grandmother, mother and aunts shared a little gossip and a lot of family history as they worked the clay.

Bauer, 54, is the first Catawba Native to earn a doctorate degree. She has dedicated her life to learning the history of the Catawba tribe and how they survived despite colonialism, war and disease.

