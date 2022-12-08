The Lancaster Fire Department serves the city of Lancaster, responding to everything “from candles to carbon monoxide,” said city fire marshal Tom Lever.
But the No. 1 fire this time of year is kitchen fires, Lever says, because of the influx of Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams in home ovens.
“When cooking something, don’t leave the kitchen,” Lever said. “Always be aware of what’s going on.”
The way people heat their homes as it grows colder also concerns the fire department.
“If you’re using a portable heat source, make sure with whatever device you’re using, you use it exactly as the manufacturer suggests,” Lever said.
Improper connection to outlets or unsafe placement can lead to fires, he said, as well as being too close to combustible materials.
“Three feet is the golden rule,” Lever said, regarding how far a heating unit needs to be from anything flammable.
The fire department strongly suggests that every household have an escape plan, in case of a fire.
Lever suggests people ask themselves, “Where are the different places to get out in case of a fire? Where is your meeting place?”
“My family has a plan, just in case of emergency,” he said. “And I ask people, ‘Does yours?’”
The average number of reported yearly fire incidents in Lancaster is 476, (per 10,000 residents over the years 2003-18) — more than the number of incidents in Rock Hill and Fort Mill combined, according to city-data.com. Last year, the city fire department only responded to 55 actual fires.
Any concern is a concern worth asking about, Lever said, whether it’s about local firefighters providing smoke detectors for your home or how to research fire safety on firesafe.sc.gov, a hub for all fire safety information.
Lancaster’s firefighters are here to help and are well-equipped to do so, Lever said, but local fire safety starts with you.