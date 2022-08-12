The second decade of the Bear Hug Brawl, the annual Lancaster County junior varsity football jamboree, kicks off Saturday, Aug. 20, at Buford High School’s Jackets Stadium.
The jamboree, which showcases all four county JV football teams and their cheer squads, is held in memory of Seth Muennich.
Muennich, a former BHS Junior Jackets football player, died in the area of Buford Middle School on Sept. 29. 2011, when he was struck by a car as he returned to Buford High to prepare for a JV football game.
The jamboree, which launches the county junior varsity football season, gets its name from the hearty bear hugs Seth was known for in his life.
The 2022 Brawl features a new twist with the four county schools facing teams from the area. In the past, the four county teams faced each other.
“I feel that’s a good idea because we’re able to draw more teams,” said BHS junior varsity football coach Zach Newton. “Some of the county schools will play each other during the season, so it gives them a chance to go against other teams. The competition should be good across the board.”
Play begins at 10 a.m. with Lancaster playing Central High of Pageland. Indian Land follows with a clash with the Cheraw High juniors.
The third period opens with Andrew Jackson slated to play an unknown foe. Play wraps up with host Buford meeting Lewisville High’s junior varsity.
Jamboree officials are working to add a fourth team to play AJ after North Central High dropped out, due to a limited number of players available.
“If we can’t get a fourth outside team, we might have Lancaster or Indian Land play twice in the jamboree,” Newton said. “It’s something we’re trying to work out.”
The event’s annual kicking contest will be held at halftime.
Gates open at 9 a.m., with the event slated to wrap up at 2 p.m. In between, the jamboree will feature football, food and fun.
Food trucks, parked in the south end zone area near the concession stand, will include Andrew’s Snow Cones, Wandering Bean, FunOhCakes and Highway 55. A portion of the funds from food truck sales will go to the Seth’s Giving Tree Foundation.
Souvenir hats and T-shirts will be sold at the jamboree.
The event’s auction begins Friday, Aug. 19, and continues Saturday.
USC mascot Cocky and the Clemson Tiger are expected to attend and participate.
“Those two are popular and spark a lot of fun at the jamboree,” Newton said.
“We’re expecting another outstanding day,” said Lisa Muennich, Seth’s mother and the foundation’s executive director. “It’s been incredible the way this event has grown and taken shape.
“We’re amazed with the community support and response,” she said. “The good Lord has lifted us up time and time again. We’re amazed at the lives we’ve touched.”
Seth’s Giving Tree has made it possible for 1,000 Lancaster County football players to attend the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp. The last two FCA camps have been held in Lancaster County, at AJ High this year and Buford last year, with the foundation serving as a major sponsor.
Seth’s Giving Tree has raised over $120,000 to fund scholarships for 32 Lancaster County students attending college.
The foundation’s latest venture is the placement of the Seth’s Buddy Benches at 36 Lancaster County elementary schools. The benches help promote friendship and build relationships among students.
Jamboree tickets, available at the foundation’s website and Facebook page, can also be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $6 each for fans, age 12 and up. Those under 12 get in free.
The Lancaster County School District’s clear bag policy will be enforced at the jamboree.
Jackets Stadium is at 4290 Tabernacle Road, across from Buford High School.