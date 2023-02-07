Beatrice Brevard Alexander, 68, passed away Jan. 25, 2023.
Beatrice Brevard Alexander, 68, passed away Jan. 25, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1954, to the late Johnny Brevard Jr. and Nannie Patterson Brevard in Liberty Hill.
Beatrice was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are four children, Jarvis Brevard, Tanise Massey, James Brevard (Moniquia) and Jamilia Brevard; two sisters, Annie Patton and Gay Nell Brace (Bernard); two brothers, Johnnie Cleveland Brevard and Ernest Brevard Sr.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.