We are Lancaster” was heard around this town faithfully a few years back.
And on Friday night, Jan. 13, it showed its face at the first benefit show and dinner at Marchelo’s Restaurant on West Meeting Street, Lancaster.
It was poppin’ in the restaurant with hometown folks, neighbors and first-timers, all wishing owner Marchelo Castillo well. His famous, great-tasting Dominican food did not miss a beat.
Those who vandalized his place in December did not stop the flow of love felt there. The food gets you in, but the atmosphere keeps you coming back.
Castillo‘s humbleness does not go unnoticed. He has forgiven those who trashed his place on Dec. 2, and has moved on 100% with the faithful customers who love his cuisine.
It all started when the word got out and people noticed Marchelo’s was closed for a few days, due to the vandalism. With much pride and indignity, Castillo worked harder than before to get his place opened again. With lots of volunteer help, it reopened before Christmas with a bang. After much publicity and word of mouth, people came running.
Fort Lawn native Todd Jackson, who owns a recording studio, Rock Lab Records, began speaking with others in the business and put together an amazing show. Castillo planned a short menu for this night especially and delivered on it all.
Jackson was able to get friends and local artists to perform. The performances were dynamic. There was rap, gospel, soul and a mix of all three. Grabbing the microphones at intervals were Gifted Soul, Pork Chop, Que Lanes and others. Each artist recognized Castillo for his hard work and dedication to his passion in cooking.
Jackson puts on shows of this kind on the East Coast between the Carolinas and Virginia. His friends and fellow promoters are Peter Ippolito in North Carolina and Jake Frye in Virginia. Their business produces shows to support the homeless and others called House Shows for Hope, in a pure act of kindness and support. As they are blessed, they pass it on to others. They also sponsor a food truck that blesses people who probably do not get regular meals on a daily basis. These people are phenomenal.
Jackson got his start by helping his son Jake, who is in a band called Witness Marks. He began helping them with mixing and mastering, which led him to be a featured promoter and someone to look to for advice and help in the music field. He is a great guy with a big heart.
As the night ended, the donations grew and grew. The room was full of applause, smiles and handshakes. Taking a look, you could tell this is just the beginning for some and for others, a first time to gather a crowd such as this.
From the words of Gifted Soul as he was introduced, “This Is Lancaster, right here, right now, people of all races, all colors and just being together to help each other.” And help it was.
Castillo had nothing but words of grace and thankfulness to all.
“I love this community; this community has shown me great attitude and warmth,” he said. “I appreciate all of you from the bottom of my heart.”
A quote from Walter Russell Bowie sums up the whole night: “Teach us to remember the little courtesies, to be swift to speak the grateful and happy words, to believe rejoicingly in each other’s best, and to face life bravely because we face it with united hearts.”
We Are Lancaster.