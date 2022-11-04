Have you ever been hungry? Really hungry, so that you became dizzy? Some of our neighbors here in Lancaster County experience this on a daily basis, especially children. Yes, children, our greatest resource.
In Lancaster County, there are 19,600 residents who are food insecure. That means they look at empty cabinets and refrigerators each day. They do it all day, every day, hoping that something or someone will care.
Well, that is just what these folks at the First Washington Baptist Church did. They showed how to care. The idea came from Renee Addison and her sister, Princess Twitty, who are members of the church. They talked, planned and decided to do something about the hunger issue in Lancaster County.
Soon the idea became more real as they chose to honor their mother, the late Sarah Jane Twitty, who walked between her work and home in Lancaster every day. She worked for the Hyatt family on East Meeting Street, where she found happiness and some food security for her five children, who lived in the Newtown community on the east side of town.
Along with her mother, Renee decided to also honor her husband, the late Spillman Addison, who helped anyone at any time with whatever was needed. He volunteered to drive the church bus for many years, picking up members who had no ride. Listening to their stories captured his heart and his will to help.
It did not take long to get things started after Renee and Princess gathered the information needed to have a Christian Services food truck come to their church parking lot Aug. 12. In the rain, she and her church family set up the tents, boxes and drive-thru entrance so that all 107 cars could be served. And what a great turnout it was for the congregation, their pastor, the Rev. Johnny Rose, and trustee, James Whitaker.
Everyone showed up with a smile and caring hands to help. As cars pulled up into the parking lot, they were greeted by church members and small talk.
Renee’s heart was full of joy afterward.
“People being helped just blessed me so much,” she said.
“I remember how it feels to be hungry. My family was always given fresh food and vegetables back in the day by so many that I cannot call all of the names — the Hyatt family, Newtown families near us, Mayor Joe Shaw, Dr. James Boykin, etc., always made sure my brothers and I were fed.
“Our mother worked each day taking care of another family with her cooking and cleaning, then to come home to us and do the same thing all over again,” Renee said. “She deserved to be remembered for her love, dedication and the support she gave daily.
The drive honored the sisters’ mother and Renee’s husband.
“My husband became a lover of good food, cooked by my mother and later by my sister, Princess, on Sundays,” Renee said. “He felt others should not go without a good meal just because of their impoverished situation. ‘No one can thrive on an empty stomach, getting the Word at church but going home to an empty refrigerator will not help,’ he said from time to time.”
There are 34 million persons that face hunger in America each day; 9 million of them are children. And the pandemic made it worse. Many do not qualify for federal nutrition programs, mainly in the African American, Native American and Latino communities. Food banks and food programs reach some, but not all.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program is a federally funded program, which helps many people and that is why some food trucks/programs can go into some communities.
As of 2020, food pantries had distributed 1.2 million pounds of food to over 2,300 families in Lancaster County experiencing hunger and food insecurity. Only 53% meet the poverty income guidelines, while 21,072 live with hunger each day. Have you ever been hungry? Who helped you?
Renee and Princess also contacted their brothers, who helped as they could, too. This day was a rainy one, but the hearts of the people served was one of total joy and happiness. Thanks to the church family, their pastor, officers and Christian Services for the planning and implementation help.
The whole day was an enriching worship experience, and a time of sharing in the neighborhood with those in need. As the time ended, everyone left with a sense of pride in caring for their neighbor, as in 2 Corinthians 9:15, given pride from the Lord as the First Washington Baptist Church family did.