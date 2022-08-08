Editor’s note: In 1973, The Lancaster News columnist Marjorie McMurray wrote a story about the Robinson family reunion, titled “Robinsons grew up on Dunlap Street.” This column is a reprise of sorts.
The year was 1973, and the weather was sweltering hot for the first Robinson reunion, but it went unnoticed. Now the year is 2022, and it’s sweltering hot, but still in line for a great celebration. There was no phone call to come and join in the celebration, as Mandy Robinson made some years ago.
This time, July 1 would be the starting date, with the fun unending until July 3. Anita Robinson Harvey, one of the children of the late Alonzo W. and Delores M. Robinson, made the call this time via Zoom, email and texts. She began getting in touch with the cousins June 1 and all was ready by June 30.
As Anita and her brother Tracy D. Robinson, got in touch with everyone, they heard nothing but good ideas, laughs, and some tears, too. Besides Anita, the Lancaster team included Tiffani Cauthen Boatwright, Jerron D. Cauthen and Amanda Cauthen (children of the late John D. and Anne Robinson Cauthen).
The Charlotte team was led by Erin Williams Jackson and Howard Williams Jr. (children of the late Howard Williams Sr. and the late Lottie Robinson Williams).
The DC/Maryland team boasted the oldest granddaughter, Kathy Robinson Johnson, along with Debbie Robinson Warren and Rhonda Robinson Pearson (children of the late Albert C. and the late Lonzenia Perry Robinson).
The Florida team of Ashley Harvey Stevens and wife, Tamala Stevens, got on the road early to help with the beginning tasks of final planning (daughter of Duane and Anita Robinson Harvey).
The whole idea was to totally surprise the last siblings — namely Mildred Robinson Thomas, Anne Robinson Cauthen and Shirnetha Robinson Belk. Because it was a surprise, older brother Leonard N. Robinson and his wife, Sandra, had already planned an out-of-town trip.
Calling on Grace Davis with the help of the catering team of She ‘Rees (Sheree Hinson and her mother, Rose Hinson) with all of their delectable dishes and Robinson family favorites — fried chicken, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, iced tea and rolls. Avery Harris, host at the Springdale Road Recreation Center, had everything laid out for the family.
The Friday gathering was held at the home of Jerron and Mahassen Cauthen and their daughters, Cameryn and Camille. These folks know how to make you feel welcome as they intentionally cared for each person. Stories of the old neighborhood, tree climbing, creek jumping, whoopings and trips in the old, old Jeep that some were embarrassed to ride in, even though Grandaddy Joe bought it with his hard-earned money from working for Springs Cotton Mills.
Saturday morning breakfast was at Jomar’s. A lot of cell phones were ringing and whispers shared, but none to the three siblings present. Afterward, they were told to stay away until 3 p.m. and then meet at the recreation center. So riding through town and checking out the Lindsay Pettus Greenway was the focus. How delighted all were to see such an attractive site in Lancaster!
Shirnetha chauffered her two sisters to the center. The three sisters were escorted to a table under a banner featuring a photo of their parents, the late Joseph A. and Mandy E. Robinson. Finally, Anita announced the reunion dinner would be served. Asking Shirnetha to do a blessing, she shared the highlight of the day by remembering their parents’ teachings and the acknowledgement of how great our God has been to keep us all together through these hard times that we experience in this country.
Music was played during the meal, and family members strolled to the memorial table to see pictures from reunions in 1973, 1989, 1990 and 1992. After the dancing, talking and announcements, the candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release in memory of deceased family members was held.
The Sunday activities began with breakfast, followed by photos and then bowling. The cookout commemorating America’s birthday was again at the Cauthens’ home. Cousins went together to buy racks of ribs, porterhouse steaks and fixings. Musical favorites topping the family charts were Earth, Wind and Fire, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Funkadelic, Sly and the Family Stone, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars. To close out the night, the grandchildren worked together to provide fireworks sizzling in the night sky.
Most of the out-of-town family left July 4 for their homes. To see the family with all of the newfound ways of communication, fashions, hairstyles, lingo and merriment will last in memories.
The three sisters, still showing how old times can fit with new times, sent a letter to all who made this fabulous, faith-filled time a success.
As Anne Cauthen often says, in memory of our friend and neighbor, Sara J. Twitty, “It was a great success!”
Shirnetha Robinson Belk is one of the four remaining children of the late Joseph A. and Mandy E. Robinson.