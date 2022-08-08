Editor’s note: In 1973, The Lancaster News columnist Marjorie McMurray wrote a story about the Robinson family reunion, titled “Robinsons grew up on Dunlap Street.” This column is a reprise of sorts.

The year was 1973, and the weather was sweltering hot for the first Robinson reunion, but it went unnoticed. Now the year is 2022, and it’s sweltering hot, but still in line for a great celebration. There was no phone call to come and join in the celebration, as Mandy Robinson made some years ago.

Shirnetha Robinson Belk is one of the four remaining children of the late Joseph A. and Mandy E. Robinson.

