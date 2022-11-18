Foundation to hold Christmas Chinese auction
Fa la la la la la la la la! Did you hear it? Or did you see it? The sparks are already singing and lighting up for an event at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.
The James R. Clark Sickle Cell Foundation’s Lancaster office is sponsoring a Christmas Chinese Auction at the Cultural Arts Center at 307 W. Gay St. in Lancaster.
So all of you who seek to find treasures, see friends and share stories should come on out and enjoy the event.
There will be lots of great items for adults and children for Christmas gifts.
Bundled ticket packages for family or groups are the best way to go.
With the purchase of two or three packs (seven sheets per pack), you get one free.
Christmas early bird ticket specials through Nov. 27 are: Buy three packs, get one free ($60); buy two pack, get one free ($40); buy one pack, get three sheets free ($20).
Cashapp $Doris Ealey to preorder.
Preordered tickets may be picked up at the door.
Tickets purchased on site are buy one pack, get one sheet free (five sheets for $20) or $5 for one sheet.
You can also get one free sheet of regular tickets by bringing a canned good, dried fruit, nuts, etc., to bless seniors in the community.
Doors open at 11 a.m. for tickets to be dropped.
Thanks for your support and please keep the foundation in your prayers as we continue to assist sickle cell warriors, provide education and awareness in the community.
Join the fun and give your hearts this season to a cause that affects us all. Doris and her staff will be looking for you.
Shirnetha Belk
Lancaster
Thank you to Immanuel Baptist Church
I want to give a big “thank you” to Immanuel Baptist Church and its members.
They did a great job on the Community Campfire Revival back on Saturday, Ot. 8.
Sybil F. Black
Lancaster