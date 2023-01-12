Ben Rosenblum, a very talented and award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist, will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
The New York City-based Rosenblum is looking forward to his fifth time performing in the Red Rose City. He is bringing the Ben Rosenblum Trio 2023 Southern Tour to town. Lancaster is the second stop on a 15-city tour.
“There are very few places so far from New York that I’ve played at so many times,” he said. “So it really feels like a home base on the road, and I’m super excited to see some familiar faces.”
Rosenblum will be accompanied by two musicians he has played with many times over the past decade.
Marty Jaffe will be featured on bass and Ben Zweig on drums. Jaffe and Zweig played with him when he last performed at the CAC last January.
“These two musicians are incredibly special,” Rosenblum said. “We’ve developed and grown up as musicians together and they’ve always pushed me to be a better musician and bandleader.”
Rosenblum said the familiarity they have with each other allows them to improvise, making the music “dynamic, flexible and free.”
He said they explore the tunes differently every time they play.
“I always say that we never do the same concert twice because we always choose different selections based on the space we are performing in,” he said.
Rosenblum said even if they played the same songs every night, the concerts would still be different because their interpretation varies each time they perform.
“This is the magic of improvised music,” he said. “And it is what keeps things fresh and alive on the bandstand and for the audience.”
CAC concerts coordinator John Craig said, “Ben Rosenblum is a perennial hit at the center. In addition to his fine jazz, he delivers a charming and humorous show. January benefits from spirit-lifting events, and this is guaranteed to be one.”
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and stained-glass windows, some of them reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages those interested in future concerts to buy their tickets early — $15 in advance at www.lcshp.org, $20 at the door. Patrons may call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.