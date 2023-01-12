Ben Rosenblum, a very talented and award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist, will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

The New York City-based Rosenblum is looking forward to his fifth time performing in the Red Rose City. He is bringing the Ben Rosenblum Trio 2023 Southern Tour to town. Lancaster is the second stop on a 15-city tour.

