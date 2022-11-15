Bennie Ceil Tillman Crockett, 90, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Bennie Ceil Tillman Crockett, 90, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
A daughter of the late Samuel Lee Tillman and late Sally Washington Tillman, she was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Deliverance Holiness Church, with burial in Lakeland Memorial Park, Monroe, N.C. Viewing was 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Sam Crockett, Chris Crockett and Earl Crockett; daughters, Barbara Rainey, Ashton Coffey, Emma Barksdale and Monica Brown; stepdaughter Genora Brown; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.