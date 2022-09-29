LANCASTER — Mrs. Betty Jean Usher Cox, 77, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Walter Lee Usher and the late Ruby Lee Thomas Usher. She was the wife of the late Lloyd Dubose Cox. Mrs. Cox retired from Springs Industries after 44 years as a chemist. In past years, she enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses with her husband. She enjoyed going on an annual beach trip with her mother and her sisters. Mrs. Cox enjoyed shopping and buying Christmas presents for her grandchildren. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Her most favorite part of being a Christian is witnessing to others about Christ.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her two children, Richard “Ricky” Dubose Cox (Nikki) of Lancaster and Michael L. Cox (Christi) of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Erica Stade (Ricky), Faith Myers (Cody), Courtnie Mota (Mac), Kendall Cox and Porter Cox; three great-grandchildren, Paisley Blalock, Tinley Myers and Sutton Myers; her brother, Eddie Usher (Julie); her sister, Cathy Fant; two brothers-in-law, Zeb Whitley and John Lee Sowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lloyd Dubose Cox; her parents, Walter and Ruby Usher; her brother, Kenneth Walter Usher; and three sisters, Louise Casey, Carol Sowell and Sissy Whitley.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Cox will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Sherwood Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Rusty McAlister and Steve Anglin.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 pm, two hours prior to the service, in the Family Life Center. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Sherwood Baptist Church, 1030 Darlene Blvd., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Betty Cox.