LANCASTER — Mrs. Betty Jean Usher Cox, 77, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Walter Lee Usher and the late Ruby Lee Thomas Usher. She was the wife of the late Lloyd Dubose Cox. Mrs. Cox retired from Springs Industries after 44 years as a chemist. In past years, she enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses with her husband. She enjoyed going on an annual beach trip with her mother and her sisters. Mrs. Cox enjoyed shopping and buying Christmas presents for her grandchildren. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Her most favorite part of being a Christian is witnessing to others about Christ.

Trending Videos