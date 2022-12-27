LANCASTER — Betty Mullins McCain of Lancaster passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Lancaster Grove Senior Living.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe E. McCain.
Mrs. McCain was born on Aug. 22, 1931, to the late Henry and Ruth Mullins in Shelby, N.C.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in education from Limestone College and a master’s degree in education from Winthrop University. She was a career educator, having served the Lancaster County School District for 33 years as a teacher and as an assistant principal at Buford Elementary School. She loved teaching science and particularly enjoyed teaching about the space program and sea life, always making learning an exciting experience for her students.
Following her retirement, she remained very active in the community by teaching swimming lessons to children and by volunteering at the little school house at Andrew Jackson State Park. She was a member of Unity ARP Church for 68 years and served the congregation faithfully in many ways.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her genuine thoughtfulness and caring, her devotion to her family and church, her zest for life and never-ending quest for knowledge, and for her very creative talent with knitting and other craft arts.
Betty is survived by two sons, John Mullins McCain and his wife, Rhonda McAteer McCain, of Waxhaw, N.C., and their daughters, Lauren Elizabeth McCain and Katelin McCain Elgan (Ben); Joseph Henry McCain and his wife, Patricia Khoury McCain, of Seabrook Island, and their daughters, Alexandria McCain Helmlinger (Zach) and Hannah Nicole McCain; and one sister, Faye Brown (Ted) of Los Altos, Calif.
Mrs. McCain was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Mathis (Hollan) of Rock Hill.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lancaster Grove Senior Living and the doctors and nurses at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center for their exceptional kindness and care.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Unity ARP Church, with the Rev. Charles Hammond officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. The family received friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity ARP Church General Fund or Building Fund, 3493 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. McCain.