LANCASTER — Mrs. Beverly Jane Kulow Allen, 88, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Born June 4, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Kulow and Emma Weaver Kulow. She was the wife of the late David C. Allen.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her two sons, David Allen (Olga) and Mark Allen (Peggy); a daughter, Linda Wiseman (Timothy); a daughter-in-law, Polly Becker; and 12 grandchildren.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Beverly Allen.