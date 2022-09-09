I support Crosby for District 44
I am voting for Democrat Katie Crosby to represent S.C. House District 44 because Katie will address the problems that residents have faced for years and each year it gets worse! Air and ground pollutions caused by New Indy and contractors who have buried toxic material in the ground. Katie wants to ensure clean water for all South Carolinians.
Katie plans to provide incentives for building a network of recharging/refueling stations; provide solar wind and tidal energy incentives; promote private and public partnerships for regional level recycling. Katie knows that offshore oil and gas drilling threatens our coastal way of life. It harms wildlife, our beaches, rivers, salt marshes and sea Islands. She will fight to stop drilling offshore in South Carolina.
As a former educator, Katie will build trust between teachers and parents. Katie’s plan is to improve working conditions, increase pay and recruit top educators. This plan ensures that educators have an investment in parent-teacher relationships and that state schools will be competitive with schools across the country.
As your representative, Katie will advocate for real change in South Carolina. Her plan is to protect women’s rights to family planning, as well as the right to marry your partner regardless of gender; implement automatic voter registration for 18-year-old voters; stop purging voting rolls; ensure that polling locations are located in equitable areas and do not close early; and expand early voting and absentee voting.
I am asking voters to trust Katie because she believes that a person’s ZIP code should not determine their access to health care, a quality education and opportunity. Katie is running to help residents in South Carolina not only survive, but thrive! She volunteers when the community needs help and support. Katie will work hard for District 44. Please vote for Katie Crosby.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.