Upbeat and energetic North Carolina singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski is coming to Indian Land next week.
Bielanski, who is based in Charlotte, N.C., is on tour to promote his new album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II.”
He will play a free, all-ages show at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Goat Bar & Grill, 1821 Sandal Brook Road, Suite 101, Indian Land.
“Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that’s Bryan Bielanski,” says his website.
“That’s a pretty bold statement, but by the end of the 73-plus minutes (Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time I run time), the listener has been given ample proof that the description is actually very accurate,” wrote Johnny Vinyl in Go! Eastern Oregon Magazine.
Bielanski’s music has been compared by many to the likes of The Beatles, Buddy Holly and Tom Petty, but he definitely has his own unique style as well, with “lyrics that make you think deep thoughts and feel like you’re really alive,” according to his website.
This road warrior has been taking his upbeat catchy songs city to city for years now, living the nomadic life and trying to spread some good vibes and a positive message on each and every tour stop.
This critically acclaimed globetrotting singer/songwriter has been touring the United States and the world for the last 10 years. During that time, Bielanski has performed across the U.S., and in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
To learn more about Bielanski, his music and his tour schedule, check out his official website at https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com.