North Carolina singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski will play a free show at The Goat Bar & Grill in Indian Land next week.

Upbeat and energetic North Carolina singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski is coming to Indian Land next week.

Bielanski, who is based in Charlotte, N.C., is on tour to promote his new album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II.”

