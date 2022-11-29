LANCASTER — Bill Douglas Bowers, 28, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
He was born June 18, 1994, in Charlotte, N.C., the son of William Reid Bowers and the late Sarah Rabon Bowers. Bill loved learning, especially science, and anything astrology. He loved being outdoors and fishing. He was very talented in art, and enjoyed drawing in his free time. Recently, he took on the love for music and playing the guitar. Bill was a Carolina Gamecock fan. Bill loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Bill is survived by his son, Asher Thomas Bowers; his father, William Reid Bowers; his twin brother, William Bowers Jr.; his sister, Brenda Louise Bowers; special aunts, Barbara Vincent, Brenda Watts (Paul) and Pamela Truesdale; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Bowers; paternal grandparents, Louise McManus Bowers and Billy Ward Bowers; and maternal grandparents, Brenda Cheryl Rabon and Olin Douglas Rabon.
The celebration of life service for Bill will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Burgess Funeral Home, RE: Bill Bowers, P.O. Box 1743, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Bill Bowers.