LANCASTER — Bill Douglas Bowers, 28, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

He was born June 18, 1994, in Charlotte, N.C., the son of William Reid Bowers and the late Sarah Rabon Bowers. Bill loved learning, especially science, and anything astrology. He loved being outdoors and fishing. He was very talented in art, and enjoyed drawing in his free time. Recently, he took on the love for music and playing the guitar. Bill was a Carolina Gamecock fan. Bill loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

