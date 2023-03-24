ROCK HILL — Mr. Bill Lee Knight, 82, of Rock Hill, passed away March 22, 2023. He was born Dec. 7, 1940.
A service to celebrate Mr. Knight’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Johnson officiating.
Mr. Knight is survived by two daughters, Donna Donahue and Leigh Sims; two sisters; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Knight.