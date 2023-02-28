Mrs. Billie Jean Reeves Catoe, 86, of Kershaw, passed away peacefully as she entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Greenville, N.C., at the home of her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Bill Meetze.

A native of Lancaster County, Billie was a beloved, faithful member of Center Grove Baptist Church in Kershaw, where she served as the pianist/organist for over 70 years. She also served as church clerk and assistant treasurer. Billie worked for Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service as an administrative specialist for 36 years and was a member of the Clemson University Association of Administrative Specialists. She also worked for Elliott White Springs Memorial Hospital for six and a half years PRN as an ER clerk.

