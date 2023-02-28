Mrs. Billie Jean Reeves Catoe, 86, of Kershaw, passed away peacefully as she entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Greenville, N.C., at the home of her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Bill Meetze.
A native of Lancaster County, Billie was a beloved, faithful member of Center Grove Baptist Church in Kershaw, where she served as the pianist/organist for over 70 years. She also served as church clerk and assistant treasurer. Billie worked for Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service as an administrative specialist for 36 years and was a member of the Clemson University Association of Administrative Specialists. She also worked for Elliott White Springs Memorial Hospital for six and a half years PRN as an ER clerk.
Among Billie’s greatest joys were playing the piano or organ, spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and being in church. She always looked forward to the many summer road trips that she and her daughter would make to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., or to the North Carolina Music Educators Conference in Winston Salem, N.C.
Her passing leaves a huge void in the Center Grove community and in the hearts of her family and friends. She always had a smile, even when she was in severe pain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Beckham Edward Catoe; parents, Lewis and Melita Spears Reeves; and her siblings, Carlon Reeves Sullivan and Harold Reeves.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Bill) Meetze of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren: Amanda (Evan) Baines of San Antonio, Texas; David Meetze of Portland, Ore.; and Melissa Meetze of Greenville, N.C.; and great-grandchildren: Hollace Meetze, Beckham Baines and Vivian Baines, as well as an aunt, Beatrice Reeves Threatt of Lancaster; and numerous cousins on both the Reeves and Spears sides of the family.
Billie’s celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Catoe may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 6028 Center Grove Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Oakmont Baptist Church-Music Ministry, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.