LANCASTER — Mrs. Billie Sue Belk Robinson, “Nana,” 81, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, March 18, 2023.

She was born April 12, 1941, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Bill Blease Belk and Maudie Louise McManus Belk. She was the wife of the late Broadus Franklin “Frank” Robinson. Mrs. Robinson retired after 15 years with the Lancaster Telephone Co. as a telephone operator. She was a proud member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Order of the Confederate Rose. Mrs. Robinson loved her family, but her grands and great-grands were her special blessings. She enjoyed working in her yard, caring for others, and always telling her family what she thought was best. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and attended Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.

