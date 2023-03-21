LANCASTER — Mrs. Billie Sue Belk Robinson, “Nana,” 81, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, March 18, 2023.
She was born April 12, 1941, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Bill Blease Belk and Maudie Louise McManus Belk. She was the wife of the late Broadus Franklin “Frank” Robinson. Mrs. Robinson retired after 15 years with the Lancaster Telephone Co. as a telephone operator. She was a proud member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Order of the Confederate Rose. Mrs. Robinson loved her family, but her grands and great-grands were her special blessings. She enjoyed working in her yard, caring for others, and always telling her family what she thought was best. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and attended Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her son, William Todd Hartley; her two daughters, Rhonda McManus (Frankie) and Jill Shaw (David); two grandchildren, Thomas Shaw (Anna) and Jessica Shaw; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Rayna and Wrenlee Shaw; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kirkley (Claude).
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Robinson; her parents; her sister, Katherine Odom; maternal grandparents, Clayton and Flossie McManus; and paternal grandparents, D.A. and Effie Kirkley Belk.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Robinson was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Robin Hewitt. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends before the service at Burgess Funeral Home. They also received friends once all services were completed at the home of Mrs. Billie.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
